A post online has gone viral after a woman in Wales shared that she found a GAA football washed up on a local beach.
Aline Denton’s photo has been shared almost 8,000 times in an aim to find the owner which was named on the ball.
Aoife Ni Niocaill lost her football while playing on Woodstown Beach in Co. Waterford a week ago before it floated out of the Suir estuary and into the Irish Sea.
It then washed up on Llanrhystud Beach in west Wales where it was found by Aline.
Aline took to Facebook in an attempt to reunite the ball with its owner on Sunday, posting: “If anyone knows Aoife Ni Niocaill, her football’s just washed up on Llanrhystud beach – west Wales! Wonder how long it’s taken to get here from Ireland? “
Against all the odds, Aoife’s dad Ruairí spotted the post this morning, commenting that the ball drifted away as the tide went out on Woodstown Beach last Sunday before thanking the woman for sharing the picture. Small world, eh?
We’ve reached out to Ruairí to check if Aline is planning on posting the ball back to its rightful owner. Here’s hoping they’re reunited soon!