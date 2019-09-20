Autumn doesn’t have to be boring. With a whole host of events planned across the South East over the next couple of months, we thought we’d round up the very best.

1.Tours

Waterford’s finest dance export, King Kong Company make their not-so long-awaited Déise comeback this November with their Hometown Hootenanny. With support from rising talent Alex Gough, we expect this to become something of an annual event in the future.

2. Food

One of the most underrated food fests in the country, Savour Kilkenny has steadily grown into a staple of the Irish foodie scene in recent years. Now in its 13th year, immerse yourself in a plethora of nourishing delights from across the four corners of the globe.

3. Festivals

Autumn can be something of a low point in Ireland’s festival scene. Happily filling that void, Wexford’s Spiegeltent Festival (October 8-28) caters for a whole range of musical tastes from straight forward indie-pop in the form of All Tvvins and the Coronas, to bonafide legends Sinead O’Connor and Jools Holland.

4. Comedy

Waterford’s Theatre Royle has a knack for importing the best in comedy talent, and this autumn is no exception with the searingly honest Reginald D-Hunter taking to the People’s Theatre stage.

5. Performance

Culture night is set to take palce in a host venues across the region on September 20th. And better still, every event is free. Check out this link to see what’s on in your area.

6.Film

Autumn is consistently a stellar season for the silver screen, but nothing quite beats a big-budget sci-fi. Starring Bread Pitt, Tommy Lee-Jones and Liv Taylor (Armaggedoen, anyone?) Ad Astra promises to be the biggest blockbuster this side of Christmas.

This content is brought to you by its4women.ie

Click here to find out how you can win two nights in London with Its4Women.ie!