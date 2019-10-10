Did you know that oats were one of the first cereals cultivated by humans?

This World Porridge Day, (10 October) Ireland’s favourite porridge brand Flahavan’s, is on a mission to bring some international inspiration to Irish breakfast tables across the country.

Here in Ireland we tend to take an individual approach to porridge, with everyone having a favourite topping whether it’s chopped banana, a drizzle of honey or a sprinkle of cinnamon but did you know that in South Korea oats are eaten as a savoury alternative to rice, while in Denmark and Russia the tradition is to top their porridge with butter?!

The most common South Indian or Sri Lankan Tamil breakfast dish is a thick porridge or upma, which is flavoured with oil-fried spices, chillies and vegetables, while in Ethiopia oats are roasted and seasoned to make a porridge known as Genfo which is eaten for breakfast along with a healthy spoonful of spiced butter.

As far back as 7,000 B.C. whole grain oats were widely consumed. In the meantime, 235 years ago, the Flahavan’s family business was established and the brand continues to thrive and expand its availability on supermarket shelves around the world.

Today, Flahavan’s export markets make up over 25% of the brand’s overall turnover with their top five markets – the UK, US, Israel, South Korea and UAE. Flahavan’s Organic Oats are the biggest selling Organic Oats brand in the UK, with almost one third market share.

Meanwhile South Korea represents a significant opportunity as an emerging market, where the government actively promotes oats consumption as an alternative to rice due to it’s higher fibre content, thereby making it a healthier option.

“Today, the appetite for Flahavan’s creamy Irish oats has spread to every corner of the globe and continues to grow with each passing year. As a tribute to our friends across the sea who enjoy our oats, on this World Porridge Day, we have taken inspiration from the traditional ways they consume Flahavan’s.

We want to show our Irish consumers how they can spice up their breakfast and enjoy porridge with influences from across the world without having to leave their kitchen ‘ says Suzanne Walsh, Brand Manager, Flahavan’s.