Tayto Park has revealed its latest attraction, which is the first of its kind in Europe.

With two zip line tracks of 120 and 124 metres long, ‘The Sky Glider’ stands at 23 metres high.

Amusement goers will have the chance to reach speeds of up to 40kmph on the zip lines.

The attraction also allows you to glide ‘like a superhero’ in one of the various harness options with multiple crossing points.

Earlier this year, the County Meath Park opened its ‘Lemur Woods’ attraction, Ireland’s largest Lemur walkthrough, as well as the country’s first ‘Flight School’ attraction for children.

Tayto Park FunFest kicks off Saturday, June 29, with extra tickets made available on arrival due to extra capacity, if you’d like to give it a try.

Image: The Sky Glider at Tayto Park.