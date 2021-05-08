A Chinese rocket the height of an 8-storey building is expected to fall back to Earth tonight.

It was launched a few weeks ago as part of the country’s efforts to construct a space station.

The debris weighs around 20 tonnes and space commentator Leo Enright says no one really knows where it will fall.

“We know that most of Europe, including Ireland is entirely safe, because of the angle of the orbit of this thing – it’s not going to go anywhere near Ireland.

“Populated areas of South America, North Africa, Asia, India, Australia and Southern Europe are still in the frame, potentially, for this thing to fall onto the ground.”

At 18 tonnes it is one of the largest items in decades to have an undirected dive into the atmosphere. The US on Thursday said it was watching the path of the object but currently had no plans to shoot it down. “We’re hopeful that it will land in a place where it won’t harm anyone,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. “Hopefully in the ocean, or someplace like that.”