Thinking about your next big holiday but wondering where to get the cash? Not afraid to get your kit off?

An Irish company is looking for people to clean houses in the nude and pay a premium price for anyone not afraid to get their kit off and get down and dirty!

Naked Cleaners Ireland is the “first Nude cleaning services in Ireland”, offering clients the chance to have some around the house to tidy everything up, only in the nip.

However, if you’re brave enough to pick up a duster and nothing else, you can earn a whopping €150 an hour for every job done.

And if you’re not quite ready to get your man or womanhood out, then topless cleaners earn a cool €100, while wearing Lingerie or a Uniform still nets a cool €75 an hour, more than your average pilot!

The site says they’re recruiting “attractive and reliable girls”, though the job description also mentions male cleaners, so we’ll let you come to your own conclusions!

The service claim cleaners keep 100% of their earnings, students and OAP get 20% off the bat, and you get to organise your own bookings (though it’s probably best not to get your boss involved!)

So, as the company says, if you’re “tired of your old job” and “looking for some excitement in your life along with a ton of cash” you can apply to do someone’s housework in only your heels (or formals!)