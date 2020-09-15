Dunkin’ Donuts is expanding in Ireland!

The US brand is set to sell pre-packaged boxes of donuts in 96 Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and XL stores.

The doughnuts already have limited availability in 41 stores across the country with the new expansion bringing the total number of stores up to 137.

The flavours available include Boston Cream, Cheesecake Crumble, Cocoa Hazelnut and Strawberry Sprinkle.

“We’re very proud to make the iconic Dunkin’ brand easily accessible to our shoppers across Ireland. The pre-packaged assortment of Dunkin’ donuts that we will be offering are delicious additions to our extensive product range,” said Simon Marriott, trading director, BWG Foods.

“We are thrilled to bring these beloved treats to the Irish market and are confident that they will resonate strongly with our customers,” he added.