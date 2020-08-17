By Kenneth Fox

A popular Dublin restaurant has posted on twitter about being asked whether it offers influencer rates.

La Peniche on the Grand Canal says it was surprised by the “cheeky” mail, saying it is a small business and that freebies or big discounts in these times are hard to justify.

Ben from the restaurant says the person has over 100,000 followers and said they would have a photographer to take pictures of them getting on and off the canal boat:

“In the past we would have done stuff and we would have approached people but these times we have very little tables due to social distacning.

“The last thing we want to do is give away a table for nothing in a sense or a discount when we have to pay staff.”

In a tweet posted yesterday evening the restaurant said: “We just received a message from an influencer to book a table this week we gave them times available and they picked one then they replied with have we influencers rates? Is this a thing? Like we are a small business and in these times we all need to support each other.”

Similarly, last year The White Mouse Cafe in Dublin posted a conversation with an influencer who was looking to stay in the hotel for free in exchange for exposure.

The owner played along with them to see what they would say and he ended up saying “my conversation with this social media influencer highlights the pure deception of the influencer world…”