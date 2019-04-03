Emily MacKeogh has paid tribute to her fiancé, following his sudden death over the weekend.

Killian Roche passed away suddenly in the lobby of a hotel in Dubai on Saturday.

The tragedy happened just a few hours after the couple had landed in the country to begin their new life.

Killian was due to start his new role as Head of Digital for Wavemaker for the Middle East and North Africa on Monday.

Posting a series of photos of her and Killian on Instagram, the 32-year-old wrote: “You made me the happiest I’ve ever been, every second of every day.

You were the better half of my whole, my best friend, my rock, the most intelligent, handsome, funny and loving person I have ever met!

“I’m never going to stop loving you and I want everyone to know just how amazing you were.”

She went on to thank everyone for their messages of support and both families, who have flown in from all over the world.

She continued: “We are still trying to get you home and get answers”.

The last post she uploaded to the platform, on February 1, was to announce to the world that they were engaged.

“My best friend asked me to marry him tonight and I said YES!,” she wrote at the time.

Emily MacKeogh runs Roxluna jewellery but is most-known as the new addition to the second series of RTE’s Fade Street in 2012, alongside Roz Purcell and Vogue Williams.

