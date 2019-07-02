It’s International UFO day so we decided to look back on one of the most unusual and famous UFO sightings to happen right here in Ireland.

On 9th November 2018, the pilot of British Airways flight BA94 from Montreal called air traffic control in Shannon to report an object moving past her aircraft just off the West Coast of Ireland.

Irish authorities investigate UFO sightings by commercial pilots https://t.co/YFAwyh5rox — The Guardian (@guardian) November 13, 2018

“It was moving so fast,” says the pilot. “It came up on our left-hand side and then rapidly veered to the north. It was a very bright light that disappeared at very high speed.”

In the days following this report, it came to light that a resident of a town in Cork had also witnessed the phenomena and had managed to capture footage of the mysterious object.

After this news and the similar reports of other pilots in the following days, the Irish Aviation Authority decided to investigate what might have caused this spectacle.

They speculated that it could have been a meteor but nothing was ever confirmed.

It seems that this event will be forever shrouded in mystery and witnesses still maintaining that the objects were inexplicable and alien, secures 9th November 2018 its place in Irish UFO history.