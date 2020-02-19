If you’re set to be wed in the near future or your love for Disney is strong enough for you to buy a wedding dress, you’re in luck.

Disney has teamed up with Allure Bridal to create two collections inspired by Disney princesses.

There are set to be 16 styles in a range of fabrics and shapes taking inspiration from Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel and many more.

Each of the dresses are set to be shown by Allure Bridal at New York Fashion Week in April with the gowns being released for purchase in selected stores in North America.

Some sketches of the collection have been released on Instagram teasing the collection however some are being kept under wraps until they are shown on the runway in two months time.