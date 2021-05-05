It’s almost that time of year again when people all over Ireland (and the world) rise up that little bit earlier in aid of Pieta House.

Darkness into Light takes place on Saturday 8th May and although we can not physically unite for one of Ireland’s biggest charity fundraisers, we can still get involved in our own way.

This year Pieta House has created the Darkness into Light Challenge where people across the country create their own challenge in aid of the charity organisation.

You can walk, run, swim, surf or simply watch the sunrise on the morning of 8th May to fundraise and support lifesaving suicide prevention services.

Speaking on the Sunday Grill, Fundraising manager and South East man, Tom McEvoy said;

“The event started in 2009 with 400 people taking part, we’re now at over 200,000 people and they’re spread all around the world”

Darkness into Light has been marked in 150 locations, in 16 countries across 5 continents during pre-COVID years.

This year, people can share a picture of themselves supporting the fundraiser, using the #BrighterTogether #DIL2021.

This year you can sign up to take part in the Darkness into Light Challenge here or pledge to raise to raise €150 and your fee will be waived.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pieta (@pieta.house)

In a statement, Darkness into Light organisers explained that safety is their number one priority this year.

“The safety of our supporters is our highest priority, so we ask all participants to ensure that they strictly adhere to the government’s Covid 19 guidelines at all times while taking part in the event.

“All those walking or running for the event should ensure that their route is properly lit at the time they plan to take part, and that there are no hazards.

“Whatever your planned activity for Darkness Into Light this year, please make sure that all equipment is in good condition, that weather conditions are suitable for the activity you are undertaking, and do not take part in any high-risk activities alone or without the proper support and training.”

Since Darkness Into Light began in 2009, supporters of the event have helped Pieta House raise almost €29 million, which has enabled them to keep their doors and 24/7 helpline open for people in crisis, free of charge.

Darkness into Light events have extended beyond the Emerald Isle with their first international event in London in 2012 followed by participation in Seoul, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.