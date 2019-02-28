Crumlin Children’s foundation in delight as stranger drops off handmade surprise gift

At CMRF Crumlin their belief is that every sick child deserves a chance.

The foundation aim is to give their little patients the best possible outcome but they can only achieve this will the help of others.

And today they received a surprise gift that has overwhelmed staff – a bag of handmade knitted hats for premature babies in Crumlin hospital.

Each hat are just two inches tall and with them a note said:

Enclosed find hats for premi-babies that my mam knit. I hope you can make use of them, regards, Marie

“We are overhwelmed by this lovely gesture!” Fiona O’Malley, Head of Communications at CMRF Crumlin said.

“The kindness of strangers is amazing. People who want to help us support some of Ireland’s sickest children can donate directly on our website at cmrf.org/donate. We have the most amazing supporters who do great fundraisers for us including abseils, mini marathons, cake sales, fundraiser cycles or by arranging a crazy hair day or no uniform day in their schools.

“There are so many ways that people give back and help us fund life-saving equipment, ground-breaking medical research and wraparound support services.

“Every so often, we see something like this and it really make us smile in the office.

“We don’t know anything about the person who sent in these hats, but we all want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts

If you want to help support the 150,000 children that walk through the doors of Crumlin hospital every year, please go to https://cmrf.org/

