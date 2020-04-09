While some of us have all the time in the world of late, closed gyms and a 2km exercise restriction mean we probably aren’t getting as much exercise as we should be.

However, our new (and hopefully temporary) confined lives have seen a rise in the popularity of cell workouts – exercises than can be completed in a 6×8 ft space using nothing but your own body weight and a skipping rope.

We’ve teamed up with its4women.ie to provide you with six exercises you can try from the comfort of your own living room. Just don’t forget to do your usual warm-ups beforehand!

Mountain Climbing

Okay, we’re fibbing a little here – this one doesn’t actually require a mountain, but it can be done on your yoga mat. First, get into the push-up position before stepping one foot forward like you’re walking up a staircase. Repeat with the alternate foot. Do this motion as fast as you can for sixty seconds. Repeat twice while taking a 30-second break between each set.

Lateral Shuffle

Used by tennis players and footballers, this exercise is guaranteed to fire up the muscles in your calves, hamstrings, quads, hip flexors and glutes. Start by standing with your feet hip-distance apart and sink into a deep knee bend. Bring both hands in front of the chest in the guard position. Then move the right foot right with the left foot following. Shuffle right for four right-left steps, then move left for four left-right steps. Continue shuffling right and left for the desired amount of time. Keep your core engaged the whole time and make sure your chest stays lifted.

The Glute Kicker

Standing with your head up, back straight and feet inline with you hips, jog on the spot while raising your heels behind you to touch your glutes. Continue for thirty seconds with 20-second breaks. Repeat five times.

High Knee Sprints

Running on the spot – it’s that simple! For maximum effect raise your knees above your hips while bringing your palms outwards and try to hit them with your kneecaps. Also, you should land on the balls of your feet rather than your heels. Keep it up for 30 seconds, then 20 seconds rest. Repeat five times.

Jumping Cross Jack

For this one, you’ll need to stand with your feet far apart and your arms extended to form a star shape. Then jump in crossing one foot in front of the other while crossing your arms above the head. Try it for 30 seconds, then 20 seconds rest. Repeat five times. It’s harder than it sounds!

Skipping

Skipping is one of the cheapest, most effective, fat-burning workouts you can do. Did you know a ten-minute skip is the equivalent to running a mile in eight minutes?! We recommend skipping for two minutes with a 30-second break each time. Repeat five times.

This content is brought to you by its4women.ie