By Robbie Byrne

A couple in the UK are said to be ‘heartbroken’ after missing out on a €210 million Euromillions jackpot after their regular numbers came up – but their ticket payment to the UK National Lottery didn’t go through.

Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, who are both students, had played the winning numbers of 6, 12, 22, 29, 33, 6 and 11 for five weeks in a row before all seven digits appeared in Friday’s draw.

The girls’ account with the UK National Lottery was set up to automatically buy a EuroMillions ticket with her usual numbers on a direct debit, but because her account did not have the right funds, the ticket payment did not go through.

While Rachel told The Sun that she took the bad news in good spirits, her boyfriend Liam was a little more upset.

Following the incident, he took to Twitter to voice his feelings…

When your Mrs decides to not play the EuroMillons… and all 7 of her usual numbers come up😭😭£182M pic.twitter.com/3iXMo38wQG — Liam M (@LiamMccrohan) March 1, 2021

Ouch.

Rachel now insists the numbers she had been using are bad luck and has started afresh with a new set. Best of luck guys!