A licensed pub, a takeaway business, a two-bedroom apartment and £15,000 (€17,450) are all up for grabs after a Waterford couple decided to raffle them away for €23.

Sinead Coady and Seamus Hennessy are raffling off the Spinner’s Bar in Lower Kilmacow, in south Kilmacow with the takeaway next door and living accommodation upstairs.

The couple told the Waterford News & Star that the Covid-19 pandemic shuttering their pub, and a cancer diagnoses received by Mr Hennessy before the pandemic, had both played a part in their decision.

“Like everyone else in 2020 we guided ourselves through the endless lockdowns whilst worrying about staff and the pub that hasn’t been open since last March,” Ms Coady said.

“The takeaway thankfully traded as normal but it made us want to look beyond the situation we all found ourselves in.”

She continued: “The raffle idea was at the back of our minds so we got some financial and legal advice and decided to go for it.

“Our thinking was, we’ve had six great years so why not give someone else the chance to own their own business but without the usual risks and costs associated with a business start-up.”

New chapter

With 10 per cent of the raffle ticket sales set to go to the Solas Cancer Centre, Mr Hennessy described it as a “win/win”.

“As we close a great chapter in our lives after making so many friends along the way, some lucky person will start a new chapter in theirs,” he said.

“We feel it’s a win/win all round as Solas Cancer Centre receives 10 per cent of all ticket sales. There’s a chance of winning this draw while supporting a charity that provides such wonderful services.”

The pub includes a main front-bar area with a wood-fired stove and two large TVs, a darts room with two boards, a pool room and a function room.

The takeaway comes fully equipped with fryers, pizza conveyor ovens, fridges, freezers and a potato prep area.

Above the pub, a two-bedroom apartment contains a kitchen/sitting room, a bathroom and two double bedrooms. There is also a middle floor currently stripped back and ready for redevelopment, with room for a three-bedroom living space.

The winner of the raffle will also gain £15,000 (€17,450) in prize money.

A total of 40,000 raffle tickets are going on sale for €23 each — you can enter via the raffle’s Facebook page.