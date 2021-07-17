By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: Amazon Prime/screengrab

A County Carlow company has made an appearance on the Amazon Original series Clarkson’s Farm.

The documentary series follows former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson on his farm.

The show, which first premiered early in June, sees Clarkson do the everyday jobs on the farm, and during the show, a South East farm machinery manufacturer can be spotted.

Co. Carlow company HiSpec was seen in Episode 6 of the series.

The family-run engineering business is based in Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, and was established in 1988.

The company manufacturers and supplies farm machinery, which is seen on the back of one of Clarkson’s machinery on the show.

The show is rumored for a second season however it’s not confirmed yet.