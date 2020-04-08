Here’s one way to stop people heading to parks and playgrounds.

New York has removed hoops from over half of the city’s public basketball courts to prevent people from turning up to play games and breaking social distancing rules.

One spokesperson for the city’s Department of Parks and Recereation told TMZ “New York City is a proud basketball town and we would never remove hoops unless absolutely necessary. In an effort to protect the health of City residents, all basketball courts are currently closed.”

The enforcement will last until officials believe the danger has passed.