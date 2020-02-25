A number of pancake recipes for those who are coeliac or gluten intolerant are available online.

The Coeliac Society of Ireland launched the recipes so coeliac and gluten intolerant people across the country so that they can celebrate Pancake Tuesday today.

The charity sought help from expert bakers to develop the recipes for its website coeliac.ie.

There is no cure for the chronic condition that can only be managed by a strict gluten-free diet.

It is estimated that almost half a million people in Ireland have some form of gluten intolerance.

CEO of the Coeliac Society of Ireland Gill Brennan said they website will offer plenty of choices.

“We have a lot of recipes on our website that can help people who are gluten intolerant or suffering from coeliac disease,” she said.

“Some of our favourites are banana pancakes, which is basically taking banana, eggs and a drop of vanilla essence and a little bit of milk and making a pancake batter from that.

“A lot of our recipes are free and if anybody has any questions or queries they can always get onto us on our website.”

Ms Brennan said the condition can cause some seriously debilitating effects.

Meanwhile, in Cork, the annual pancake race was held at the Metropole Hotel.

This evening the Metropole Hotel is holding a Charity Pancake Sale in aid of Penny Dinners today from 4.30pm to 6pm at Kent Station, Cork.

All pancakes will be €2 and proceeds are going to Penny Dinners.