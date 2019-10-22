By Anna O’Donoghue

Chris, the record breaking Australian sheep, has died unexpectedly this morning.

Chris the sheep was discovered in 2015 carrying a record 41 kilograms of wool in outback of the Australian capital, Canberra.

When he was found, it was thought Chris had been wandering for about six years and could barely stand due to the weight of his wool.

The merino’s fleece was so overgrown it left his life in danger, so to save his life, the decision was made to remove it.

The 40.2kg of wool sheared by RSPCA ACT made him the carrier of the world’s heaviest known fleece, dethroning New Zealand sheep Big Ben, who was found carrying nearly 29kg of wool in 2014.

Announcing the sad news on Facebook today, his carers at Little Oak Sanctuary said:

“Chris the sheep has passed away. We are heartbroken at the loss of this sweet, wise, friendly soul”

“Chris is known as the world record holder for having grown the heaviest fleece on record.

He was so much more than this, so very much more, and we will remember him for all that he was – someone, not something – here with us, not for us

“RIP dear Chris.”

Responding on Facebook, one commenter said: “Farewell sweet Chris. I will miss your baritone baaah.”

The merino had an Irish connection, as he was named after a well-known character from Father Ted.

Carer Kate Luke says one of Craggy Island’s most decorated “King of The Sheep” winners was the inspiration behind his name.