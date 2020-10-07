By Kenneth Fox

Over a fifth of people in Ireland say the chicken fillet roll is their favourite deli food, according to Circle K

The convenience store chain commissioned research of 1,000 adults which found that over a fifth 22 per cent rank the chicken fillet roll as their deli food of choice.

The findings of the Circle K study also show that many of us are willing to go the distance to buy our favourite deli food staple.

Meanwhile, at least a quarter (25 per cent) said they would travel between 2-5km for their favourite deli item – with a further 19 per cent willing to travel over 5km.

It comes as Circle K are launching a unique take on the humble classic with their Katsu Chicken Fillet Rol.

Judy Glover, senior market director for Circle K Ireland commented on the new Deli menu: ‘When many of us approach the familiar deli counter, we’re presented with an abundance of choice.

“Many people on the move are looking for convenient meal solutions that they can grab in a matter of minutes. In response to this, we’ve developed a new menu that makes deli counter decisions easier and quicker than before.

“Research shows that while Ireland’s infamous chicken fillet roll remains a deli food staple, consumers are savvier than ever when it comes to their food and demand quality, originality and choice on a plate.”

She said their new deli menu is a refreshing approach to forecourt food that offers consumers all that they could ever want from a fresh food selection.