Muireann Duffy

There are calls on the Irish advertising watchdog to ban the use of filters on social media ads for skincare and beauty products.

The UK Advertising Standards Authority has ruled that filters should not be applied to social media ads promoting beauty products, adding no filter should be used if it exaggerates the effect of the product.

The ASA was responding to the #filterdrop campaign that called for it to be compulsory for influencers to state when they use a beauty filter to promote skincare or cosmetics.

With more than 24,000 followers on Instagram, Dublin fashion and beauty blogger, Lorna Weightman, says filters are misleading.

“If you are promoting a foundation for example, you want to show off exactly what that looks like on your skin, so filtering it is just completely misleading.

“I would agree with a ruling like this because I feel it encourages transparency among content creators and it allows us to have a standard that we have to work by.”

The UK’s ASA says that filtered beauty content could still be misleading, even if the name of the filter was referenced in the Instagram story and ads that break these rules will now be taken down and prohibited from appearing again.