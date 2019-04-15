Cadbury Creme Egg Quesadillas are now a thing

Similar to Marmite, Cadbury Creme Eggs are a love them or hate them, sort of food.

Fans of the chocolaty eggs countdown the days until their local shop restock the mini delights, while others run for the hills.

Sadly, there are no escaping them this year as they’ve found their way into everything, even our Mexican food.

Boojum’s new sister Deliveroo restaurant Quesadillas by Boojum have created a chocolatey, gooey first – Creme Egg Quesadillas.

The sweet and savoury food fusion will consist of two Creme Eggs, white and dark chocolate, finished with a drizzle of yoke-coloured white chocolate, all melted in a crisp warm tortilla.

Joe Groves Deliveroo says:

Two things we absolutely love in Ireland are Boojum and chocolate, and since our creativity knows no bounds, we thought, ‘why not bring these two together?

The Creme Egg Quesadillas will be available exclusively from the Deliveroo app or website during Easter from April 15 up until Easter weekend – with Quesadillas by Boojum of Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Belfast and Derry participating.

The dish is available at €9.50 (ROI) and £7.50 (NI).