We all have a special place in our hearts for the place we grew up but now it’s time to see if your humble abode comes out on top in a search for the “Best Place to Live in Ireland”.

The initiative, launched by the Irish Times, will see nominated towns, villages, islands and cities go head to head in several categories including community spirit, diversity and transport links.

To be in with a chance to claim the title, all you have to do is to write a short submission explaining what makes it so special.

Judges will also look at the cost of living, safety, local services and amenities and vibrancy of the local economy.

Chair of the judging panel Conor Goodman says that ‘something special’ could make your home the winner.

“As the country gets back on its feet after a testing year, we are delighted to embark on the search for the Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021”

“Our panel of judges and researchers will scour Ireland for its hidden gems and known paradises, discovering what people around the country love and value most about the places they live in.

“So we really want to hear from people in each of the 32 counties as soon as possible to help us identify those special places.”

The countrywide competition last took place almost 10 years ago in 2012 in the midst of the financial crisis.

Westport was selected as the overall Irish Times Best Place to Live as it met so many criteria and displayed a remarkable community spirit that was evident in its 90-plus voluntary organisations.

Anyone can enter by writing a short pitch about their place.

To enter your hometown, click here.

The closing date for entries is July 25th and the winner will be announced in September.