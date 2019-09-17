Beat 102 103 is delighted to today announce their continued media partnership with the Solas Cancer Support Centre for the Run and Walk for Life 2019. The annual event takes place on Sunday October 13th.

With less than four weeks to go, the Solas Centre has taken delivery of the official event T-Shirts, as preparations build up for the event.

Speaking ahead of the Run and Walk for Life, Beat 102 103 CEO Gabrielle Cummins, says;

“The Solas Cancer Support Centre provides such a vital service to people right across the region; we at Beat have always been delighted to help raise awareness of the centre’s biggest annual fundraiser. I would encourage as many people as possible to join us on Sunday October 13th as we raise crucial funds to help friends and family from within our own community.”

The Solas Cancer Support Centre opened its doors eight years ago and is entirely funded by donations and fundraising activities. Services are free and supports people in the south east who are directly affected by cancer, their families and carers.

For further information contact the Solas Cancer Support Centre on 051 304 604 or check out the ‘Run and Walk for Life’ Facebook page.