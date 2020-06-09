Photo: Andreas Franz Borchert/Wikipedia Commons

Wexford County Council have withdrawn Courtown beach’s Blue Flag status for the time being, due to lower than normal beach sand levels.

However, there was great news for Baginbun in the Model County, which was awarded its first ever green coast award.

It’s one of nine given the award, with a further six green coast awards given to beaches in Waterford.

The Green Coast award recognises beaches for their clean environment, water quality, and natural beauty.

In total there were 11 beaches in the South-East awarded blue flag status, six in Wexford and five in Waterford.

Around Ireland 90 Blue Flags were awarded and 60 Green Coast Awards.