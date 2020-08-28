Avocados five times normal size arrive in Ireland

An “Avozilla” avocado alongside a standard one. Photo courtesy of Tesco Ireland.

Giant avocados have landed in the country, making a return to Tesco stores due to popular demand.

The supermarket is stocking a limited supply of “Avozilla” avocados from this morning, in the hopes the fruit will land on weekend brunch plates around the country.

The Avozilla avocados are five times the size of a normal avocado and can weigh up to two kilograms, but are not genetically modified or treated with any growth-enhancing chemicals.

They are a cross between two types of avocado, West Indian and Guatemalan, and have a “buttery, nutty and slightly sweet taste”.

An “Avozilla” avocado. Photo courtesy of Tesco Ireland.

“We’re delighted to confirm that the Avozillas are back by popular demand in select Tesco stores,” John Brennan, category director for fresh food at Tesco Ireland said.

“The Avozillas are available in stores from tomorrow and there’s a limited number so we’d suggest customers pick them up if they see them this weekend.”

The company says that the Avozillas are exclusively sourced for Tesco Ireland in “the lush natural forest around Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo in South Africa, home to the wild mother-tree”.

Avocados are proven to have several health benefits including a good source of vitamins C, E, K and B-6 as well as being high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. They also provide more potassium than a banana.

The supermarket says its €4 Avozillas are “the perfect solution for bigger families or those looking to get more from their ripe and ready avocado” and suggests the giant fruit be used as an ingredient in anything from guacamole to a homemade face mask.