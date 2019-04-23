High street retail giant Penneys is set to finally launch an online shopping service.

The move was revealed by Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, to key company analysts.

The budget fashion and homeware chain has been slow to move into online retail and has been fending off speculation that it would do so for some years.

The online shopping service will allow customers to purchase an item online and reserve it to collect instore.

According to RSVP Live, the CEO stated: “Of the top-20 retailers, which hold 70% of the UK market, Primark is the only one with no online presence, yet it has achieved the largest market share gains over the last decade.”

The move is set to drive an “incremental profit” for the company.

Alas, no more rooting around for the last pair of jeans in your size!