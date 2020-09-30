The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland has upheld a number of complaints regarding social media posts by influencers.

Emma Kehoe who has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram had posted in collaboration with JD Sports, however didn’t say it was an ad.

While also Conor Ryan is followed by more than 125,000 people on the platform also failed to disclose he was posting ads for EJ Menswear in Sligo.

Online fashion retailer ASOS has also been found in breach of the advertising code after a number of misleading social media posts which falsely claimed to feature ASOS products.

A complaint against Boots Ireland was upheld in the latest report from the Advertising Standards Authority after a social media ad for Stage One Infant Formula was found to breach regulations.

Rulings were also made against Healthwise Pharmacy for social media competitions and two social media influencers for failing to disclose their posts as ads.