Anyone want to give a pet a loving home over Christmas? Get in touch with the DSPCA

The DSPCA have launched their Christmas Foster Programme.

The animal welfare shelter wants to find families to give the animals in their care a chance to enjoy some TLC over the festive period.

Suzanne McGovern, Corporate Relations Manager at the DSPCA said: “We appeal to the public to open up their homes over the Christmas holiday and foster a pet for the DSPCA.

The DSPCA provides all food, bedding and items needed during their foster stay. It is a wonderful thing to do for an animal in need and has become very popular each year at the DSPCA.

Any animals that remain on site at the DSPCA’s Dublin base, including many dogs, cats, goats, donkeys, ponies, horses and pigs during the holiday period will receive special Christmas treats and presents thanks to Lottoland.

The online lottery company celebrates its draw for the El Gordo Christmas Lottery draw on Sunday, the largest lottery in the world, and have sponsored the festive goodies for the resident animals.

They presented the DSPCA with a €500 ticket for the Spanish El Gordo Christmas Lottery, worth €2.3bn, which takes place every year on December 22.

They will also support the DSPCA’s education team which hopes to teach more than 150,000 children this year to treat animals with kindness and empathy.

Ms McGovern said: “Over 30% of the animals end up being officially adopted by their foster family which is wonderful to see.

“Our adoption team also rehome over 2,500 animal each year through our adoption programme which has changed and enriched the lives of many people, children, families, the elderly and people who face social and mental health challenges.”

The DSPCA carry out tireless work in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming over 3,500 animals this year from situations of cruelty, neglect, abandonment and strays.