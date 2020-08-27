An Post have released a book of stamps marking 25 years of legendary sit-com, Father Ted.

The specially designed stamp booklet by Dublin’s Detail Design Studio contains five stamps celebrating the characters and their famous catchphrases.

They include some of the shows most iconic one-liners, including “That’s mad, Ted”, “Will you have a cup of tea Father?” and “That money was just resting in my account”.

Retro wallpaper in the background of each stamp matches the different rooms in the Craggy Island Parochial House.

In a recent survey conducted by An Post, with 88 per cent of people using ‘Ted-isms’ in direct conversation, while 20 per cent admitted that they quote the series on a daily basis. from the series crop up in their speech on a weekly basis.

The stamps, which are part of An Post’s annual stamp programme, will be available from today.

Other commemorative stamps in this year’s programme include Pioneering Irish Women, The Irish Abroad and U2.