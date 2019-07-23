An Irish bar has created a stout slushy for the summer.

The iced-drink, a first for Ireland, is available from Abbotts Ale House on Devonshire Street in Cork.

Once the stout is poured and settle a slushy mixture combination of cream, Vietnamese coffee and some secret ingredients is added on top.

Speaking to Cork’s 96FM, the bar’s owner, Anton Davidovich, said they bought a special slushy machine from Italy which keeps the temperature at -3.

This is said to make for an even creamier finish.

The bar, which specialises in craft beers, use Black’s Kinsale World’s End Imperial stout for a more unique taste.

They’ve also used Northern Monk Death Imperial stout in a variation of the concoction.