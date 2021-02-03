Are you looking for a way to make your proposal that bit sweeter?

Well, this could be just the thing to do it.

A Haribo-inspired diamond ring has been released on sale for those thinking of asking the big question to their loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Setting the buyer back £25 thousand pounds, the diamond ring coloured in the traditional Haribo colours, consists of a ruby red band (with 224 diamonds), an 18-carat yellow gold basket of 40 diamonds and a whopper 2.70c carat cabochon yellow sapphire.

Created by Taylor and Hart, they explained the reason behind possiblt the world’s most expensive ‘Haribo’.

“They say you should always embrace your inner child. So we figure, why not make your childhood dreams come true?

“Especially when it involves diamonds, sapphires, and gold.

“Since they arrived on the scene in the early 90’s, jelly rings have been synonymous with childhood crushes and playtime proposals.

“At some point we all had someone down on one knee in the school yard asking for our hand with one of these sugary sweets.

Designer director Kate Earlam-Charnley explained the reason for its release.

“Combining custom cut rubies and a syrupy cabochon yellow sapphire, this ring is one of the most ambitious we’ve ever created and definitely one of the most original.

“Made for the daydreamers, the hopeless romantics, those in search of something a little more pure and innocent, this ring is the perfect expression of love.

“It’ll certainly make a great story while also saying “love is forever”. We can’t wait to hear “Yes” stories from our customers across the world!”