Every year a whole host of new superfoods hit the blogosphere, and let’s be honest, you’re probably going to have a tough time finding them in the local corner shop.

After a little digging about with our mates over at its4women.ie we were amazed to find dozens of unassuming superfoods that are just sitting about in our kitchen cupboards.

They may not be the trendiest, but the following eight foods are certainly among the healthiest.

Dark Chocolate

Chocolate may not have the greatest reputation as a healthy snack, but choose wisely and you’ll have one of the finest superfoods going. Rich in antioxidants that have been proven to lower blood pressure, a bar of decent dark chocolate with a cacao content of 70%+ is a bonafide hero in hiding.

Eggs

Don’t believe the myths which surround the humble egg. Like dark chocolate, eggs are rich in antioxidants, particularly lutein and zeaxanthin, which help protect the eye against the sun’s most harmful rays. Add plenty of vitamins A, B12, B2 and B2 into the mix and you have one of the finest superfoods going.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a fungus, so do not boast the phytonutrients or plant nutrients that cabbage, peppers or even potatoes contain. What does set mushrooms apart, however, is a powerful nutrient called ergothioneine, which can help fight liver damage, heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

Parsely

One sprig of this leafy plant contains more than your daily requirement of vitamin K. So, the next time you’re having a bite to eat, try not push it to one side of the plate!

Watercress

Yep, that little leafy plant you grew in cotton wool back in primary school is good for you. Not just good, Watercress is gram-for-gram one of the most nutritious substances on the planet. It is the richest dietary source of PEITC or (phenylethyl isothiocyanate), which research suggests can fight cancer. Ohh, and it also contains 238% of your daily intake of vitamin K to boot!

Red Wine

Ever heard of the French paradox? It’s a much-researched phenomenon that refers to the low-level of heart disease in areas where the consumption of red wine is highest. Whatsmore, there’s some solid research to back this enigma up. Red wine is rich in polyphenols, resveratrol and quercetin, which have proven cardioprotective properties. And that’s just the start: wine also contains compounds that fight free radical damge, aid the regulation of blood sugar levels and lower cholestrol!

Peppers

Peppers are excellent sources of vitamins C and A–antioxidants that neutralize free radicals, helping to reduce the risk of heart disease and cancers, all while helping to alleviate symptoms of arthritis and asthma. They also contain vitamin B6, folic acid, and fiber–all of which can help reduce risk of heart attack and stroke.

Kefir Yogurt

This fermented food is said to boost the immune system and aid digestive problems thanks its blend of minerals, vitamins, amino acids and conjugated linoleic acid – which is said to aid muscle health.

