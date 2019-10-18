Ghosts, ghouls and demons, they’re all a bit, well, predictable, aren’t they?

With Halloween just around the corner, we thought we’d round up some of the finest – and quirkiest – Irish themed Halloween creations to give you some much-needed inspo!

Mr Tayto

Put your Tayto bags down, it’s the best costumes I’ve seen!!!

This pair are the ultimate it couple ❤

(Thanks to Ms Ledwith for this picture)#Tayto pic.twitter.com/vmhUcddAXI — Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) November 15, 2018

The Black Eyed Peas

The Spire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KOJAQUE (@ogkojaque) on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:42am PDT

The Pope

Derry Girls

Yessssssss #DerryGirls Halloween Costumes I love this!!

Please tag us in any we haven’t seen!🎃

(Also James with a sad clown face is killing me) pic.twitter.com/VmX90M9Baj — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) November 1, 2018

Marty Morrissey

Michael D Higgins

Eight-year-old Lauren wins Halloween this year – best costume we’ve seen in a long time! Thanks to Shauna Doran for sending it in 👏 pic.twitter.com/m1M5nHrhie — Family Friendly HQ (@FamilyHQ) October 30, 2018

Presented Without Comment…

