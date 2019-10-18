Ghosts, ghouls and demons, they’re all a bit, well, predictable, aren’t they?
With Halloween just around the corner, we thought we’d round up some of the finest – and quirkiest – Irish themed Halloween creations to give you some much-needed inspo!
Mr Tayto
Put your Tayto bags down, it’s the best costumes I’ve seen!!!
This pair are the ultimate it couple ❤
(Thanks to Ms Ledwith for this picture)#Tayto pic.twitter.com/vmhUcddAXI
— Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) November 15, 2018
The Black Eyed Peas
The Spire
View this post on Instagram
The Pope
@JOEdotie Pope Francis made a return visit to Ireland last night! #Halloween #papa pic.twitter.com/NJnU34xQu3
— Múinteoir Cathy (@muinteoircathy) October 29, 2018
Derry Girls
Yessssssss #DerryGirls Halloween Costumes I love this!!
Please tag us in any we haven’t seen!🎃
(Also James with a sad clown face is killing me) pic.twitter.com/VmX90M9Baj
— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) November 1, 2018
Marty Morrissey
Marty Junior at Tubber NS today 😂🇮🇪🙌🏻@MartyM_RTE #martyparty #martymorrissey #irishhalloween pic.twitter.com/tO9TJhH7UD
— Olga Moran (@Olgamo22) October 26, 2018
Michael D Higgins
Eight-year-old Lauren wins Halloween this year – best costume we’ve seen in a long time! Thanks to Shauna Doran for sending it in 👏 pic.twitter.com/m1M5nHrhie
— Family Friendly HQ (@FamilyHQ) October 30, 2018
Presented Without Comment…
Ireland’s No1 Halloween Costume this year defo from r/ireland
This content is brought to you by Its4Women.ie