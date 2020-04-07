A 6-year-old Tipperary hurling fan will get to train which his heroes… once the current restrictions are lifted.

Odhran McLoughlin has managed to memorise every All-Ireland winner since 1980.

Impressed by the boy’s skills, Manager Liam Sheedy says he can’t wait for the youngster to come along to training soon and meet all the players.

Odhran’s delighted with the invitation.