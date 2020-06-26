We’re genuinely excited to staycation it this summer.

No airport queues, no jetlag AND no sunburn – it’s fair to say this year’s holiday is going to be as stress-free as they come.

For those of you who’ve yet to decide on a destination to go to once lockdown is lifted, our advice is to avoid the crowds and give somewhere not-so-obvious a try.

We’ve teamed up with its4women.ie to give you these six hidden gems which are loved by locals.

The Beara Peninsula

Dramatic seascapes and colourful villages? Check! Spas? Check! Europe’s only over-sea cable car? Check! An uninhabited island that’s known as the entrance to the underworld? Ermm, check!

Cork’s stunning Beara peninsula may not be as well known as its more illustrious neighbours (the Dingle Peninsula and Mizen Head) but it’s the complete Irish holiday package for those in search of something different.

Sligo & Fermanagh

Granted, Sligo isn’t much of a secret after the success of Normal People, but seeking out a secluded beauty spot in this often forgotten part of Ireland remains a doddle. Base yourself in Sligo town and be sure to visit the sweeping golden sands of Mullaghmore and the towering cliffs of Gleniff Horseshoe. Plan a short day trip to Fermanagh to visit the Insta-worthy ‘Stairway To Heaven’.

The Doolough (Lost) Valley

Mayo is enjoying something of a tourism revival of late. This remote valley, south of Westport has been untouched for hundreds of years. Our advice is to take a detour along some of the many sideroads – you’ll be guaranteed to have stretches of golden sand all to yourself.

Glen of Aherlow

Keeping it local, the Glen of Aherlow sits snugly between the Galtee Mountains and the Slievenamuck Hills in Tipp. It’s the perfect hiking base to explore the many coums and corries that dot the emerald green mountainscape.

Clare Island

Probably made more famous in recent years thanks to that Aprés Match skit, Clare Island’s true claim to fame is that it is the home of pirate queen Grace O’Malley. Did we mention that it could well be the most beautiful Island in Ireland? Nowhere has that end-of-the-world feel like Clare Island.

Lough Hyne

Located at the Southwestern tip of Ireland, Lough Hyne is Ireland’s only saltwater lake. You can swim, dive and kayak on the lake as well as taking guided night swimming to view its stunning bioluminescent algae. It’s also only 5km from Skibbereen, so you’re never too far from the craic!

