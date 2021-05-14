By Robbie Byrne

A woman in the UK has had her right leg and the toes on her left foot amputated after contracting meningitis from a hot tub.

Doctors believe that 25-year-old Lauren Briggs contracted the deadly illness after cutting her foot inside the hot tub.

Hot tubs are well-documented hosts for dangerous bacteria, providing perfect conditions for them to grow.

Speaking to the Metro, Lauren said she went to bed that night feeling unwell following her hot tub dip.

Things, however, took a turn for the worse the following morning when Lauren’s friend found her gasping for air on the floor.

Lauren was then rushed to A&E where she was placed on life support.

Given just 48 hours to live, doctors were forced to make the difficult decision to amputate both her right leg and the toes on her left foot.

The infection has also impaired the former GP receptionist’s breathing and speech, which doctors have worked tirelessly on during the woman’s year-long hospital stay.

Posting online, Lauren said: “Having spent all year in hospital and not being able to return to my home or place of work since my new found disability, I am finding it hard to adapt to life outside of the hospital and in this new, not ideal environment.”

Lauren is making a slow recovery but is unable to return home due to her physical requirements. She has since set up a GoFundMe where she hopes to raise funds to “live a normal life again”.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels