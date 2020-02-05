A 16-year-old student has taken to the social media platform, Tik Tok asking people to be alert to the signs of domestic violence.

Amber, under the account @makeupbyamber, is seen lip-syncing to the lyrics “he treats me with respect” and “he says he loves me all time” from Lily Allen’s hit Not Fair.

She then uses make-up to create bruise-like marks to the right side of her face.

Captioning the video, she writes: “#pov your friend is trying to convince you the bruises you spotted aren’t from her boyfriend.”

The video has so far been viewed two million times, gained 390,000 likes and shared by 9,000 users.

Speaking to the BBC, Amber said she was motivated to make the video because a family friend had experienced abuse.

“The message of the video is don’t ignore the signs of domestic abuse. If you have the slightest concern, bring it up with the person,” she said.

“I feel domestic abuse is something that should have more awareness.”

The majority of the comments on the video have been filled with women sharing their experiences and praising the student for the video’s impact.

“Thank you for doing this, I’m a survivor who managed to get away in 2019,” one user said.

Another added: “This is so powerful. I’m going through this with a friend now who always makes excuses and brushes it off”.

More of the comments have questioned whether the subject of domestic abuse should be shared on the video-sharing app.

Amber has responded to those comments by saying that the video “is not intended to… bring back memories for survivors”.

“I didn’t want people to think the video meant any harm. It has a good message and was not created to gain popularity for myself.”

The aspiring make-up artist has since created a GoFundMe account to raise money for Women’s Aid in the UK.