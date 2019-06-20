Eithne Cawley and Katie Kinsella Nurses from the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association dance alongside some of the Riverdance cast member .They performed on South King Street as it was announced today that Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association will be the Riverdance charity partner for its summer 2019 season. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland..

A 12-hour ‘Riverdanceathon’ is underway in front of the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin.

The event, which began at 10am this morning and will last until 10pm, aims to raise money for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

More than 400 young dancers from 20 school across Ireland are taking part, with CEO of the IMNDA Roisin Duffy saying it is hugely important for the charity:

“What it means for the orgnaisation firstly, it raises a huge amount of awareness for the association and for the condition, Motor Neuron Disease.

“It helps us get word out about the challenges we face and the people that come through our doors in need of help and support when they’re diagnosed.”

Head over to Riverdance’s social media pages to keep up to date with the event and take part in live streams.