Blog One: 25th May – 1st June 2020

This is my first blog post for Life After the LC. This week has been one of the hottest weeks we have had in Ireland during this lockdown. I guess what most of you all have been doing like myself is getting out in the sun and getting a good use of the lovely weather before it turns bad.

At this moment I would’ve been sitting down studying hard for the Leaving Cert but now since the government has opted for predictive grades I have a lot more free time now more than ever.

This week the Student Portal opened for students to opt in for the option of Predictive Grades.I kept all my subjects higher level and maths ordinary.It was weird to think I was ‘Officially’ finished school and I’ll be in college soon.

During the week I have been out in the sun trying to get a tan but instead I burnt myself. I have spent quality time with my family a lot more. I also have been getting gymnastics lessons by my younger sister Róisín who is a competitive gymnast and expects me to be one by the end of this I have found myself more on my phone than ever. I do not dare to look at my screen time as I know my time will be very high “It’s not my fault that TiK Tok is really addicting”. I have loads of Tik tok dances learnt now, I really do feel like I’m a great dancer for just learning one dance. I’ll be waiting for a call off of Dancing with the Stars.

I also met up with two of my best friends who live a few minutes away from me and had really good catch up with them(socially distancing of course). It was weird seeing them without being able to hug them. I had a great time with them and I can’t wait to meet them again.