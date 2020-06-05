Student Union President Clonmel’s Ciara Fanning talks about the ‘build-up to nothing’ Leaving Cert

The State examinations had been scheduled to start this week for over 60 thousand students across Ireland.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic these exams have been postponed and calculated grades introduced.

Clonmel woman Ciara Fanning is the outgoing President of the Irish Second Level Students’ Union and has spent the past year representing students across the country.

Fanning spoke to Debbie Ridgard on The Takeover about the anxiety and stress that the Leaving Cert class have faced over the past few months.