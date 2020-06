Moving out for the first time: Spunout’s Jack Deacon chats to Debbie Ridgard about moving away for college

The end of secondary school sparks a new chapter in the lives of many across Ireland after spending some 18 years in school.

Some choose to go straight into the workforce with others making the move to third level education.

Choosing a college or university to go to is only one of the steps in your journey to college.

Speaking on The Takeover, Jack Deacon from Spunout goes through some of the steps students take in finding their ideal college accommodation.