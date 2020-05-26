On Monday’s Takeover, Sarah Deacon from Ballyhale was announced as the Kilkenny representative for Life After The L.C. A music lover and camogie player, Sarah will keep us up to date over the summer with a weekly blog on Beat.

Sarah chatted to Debbie Ridgard on The Takeover last night.

Getting to know your Kilkenny representative

Name: Sarah Deacon

Age: 18

County: Kilkenny

School: Waterpark College, Waterford City.

Leaving Cert Subjects: English, Maths, Geography, Biology, Music and Accounting.

Interests:

Music – I play the piano, ukulele and tin whistle.

Sport – I played camogie throughout my childhood and continued to play with my school. I also enjoy basketball.

Reading – I have dyslexia which requires I read often to keep my spelling and vocabulary correct.

Spending time with my family.

Spending time with friends at the cinema or in town together.

Do you/ did you have a part-time job? I have a child minding job on weekends.

Your typical day during Covid-19: I get up and have breakfast. Then I visit my nan who lives next door and spend some time with her. I spend time in my room playing Piano and ukulele after which I do some exercise eg. Weight training and yoga. I often help in dinner preparation and afterwards I go for a walk with my family and dog as the sun goes down. Sometimes we’ll watch a film if my parents don’t have work the next day.

Your plan after secondary school: I plan to go to UCC and do an arts degree which will lead me to being a teacher. I want to teach English, Geography and History. Otherwise I will do an environmental science course also in UCC.

Your thoughts on predictive grades: I have mixed feelings about the predicted grades. Although I’m grateful not to be studying flat out all summer and have to sit the exams in August, I am slightly disappointed. As I’ve been in school for the last 14 years, I’m well aware that there is a lot of favouritism in the classroom. I also believe that the mock results should not be taken into account for whatsoever as the exams were leaked so some students looked at them and others didn’t choose to study until too late.