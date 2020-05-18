Life After The LC on The Takeover

The Leaving Cert Class of 2020 has had a rough time lately with the cancellation of the Leaving Cert and introduction of predictive grades.

You’re still preparing for your next phase in life and we want to help in any way that we can.

From next week, Debbie Ridgard will be bringing you “Life after The LC” on The Takeover; a segment that will look at your options ahead of you as you leave secondary school.

There’ll be chats about the CAO, starting college, finding accommodation as well as coping with everything that’s going on at the moment.

We’re looking for people to represent your county as a voice for the Leaving Cert Class of 2020 and follow your journey over the summer.

We want to support you every step of the way, share some tips and have a laugh.

So, if this sounds like something you or someone you know would like to be involved in fill out the form below & sign up to be your County’s Leaving Cert 2020 rep.

The Takeover’s Life after The LC…only on Beat

