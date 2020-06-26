LC Stories: Orla Rapple chats to Debbie Ridgard about living in a different country after school

The transition from secondary school to third level can be a daunting thought for many as secondary school students prepare to make the move to the next chapter of their lives.

Each week on The Takeover, Debbie Ridgard chats to people about their time in secondary school as well as their transition into the next phase in their lives whether it be college or the workforce.

Orla Rapple, Presenter and Producer of The Sunday Grill on Beat is a woman who never sits still.

On top of her career as a radio host, she teaches in several post-secondary colleges across Ireland.

Orla sat down with Debbie (socially distancing of course) and spoke about her time in school and her decision to leave her college course halfway through her first year.