LC Stories: Michelle Heffernan talks to Kevin Galvin from Sportsbeat Extra about life after school

The transition from secondary school to third level can be a daunting thought for many as secondary school students prepare to make the move to the next chapter of their lives.

Each week on The Takeover, Debbie Ridgard chats to people about their time in secondary school as well as their transition into the next phase in their lives whether it be college or the workforce.

Kevin Galvin is the voice of sport on Beat with the Cork native presenting Sportsbeat Extra.

Michelle had a chat with him on The Takeover about his LC memories.

Have a listen: