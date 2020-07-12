LC Stories: Julie Gartland chats to Debbie Ridgard about going straight into the working world after school

The transition from secondary school to third level can be a daunting thought for many as secondary school students prepare to make the move to the next chapter of their lives.

Each week on The Takeover, Debbie Ridgard chats to people about their time in secondary school as well as their transition into the next phase in their lives whether it be college or the workforce.

Julie Gartland is Presenter of Sunday’s [email protected] and a member of the Audi A1 Beat Fleet.

After completing her Leaving Cert in 2017, she decided the traditional route of University wasn’t for her and instead went about securing her dream job in other ways.

Julie chatted to Debbie about her time in school and how she found ‘Life After The LC’.