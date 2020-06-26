LC Stories : Dave Cronin chats to Debbie Ridgard about his decision to leave his college course

The transition from secondary school to third level can be a daunting thought for many as secondary school students prepare to make the move to the next chapter of their lives.

Each week on The Takeover, Debbie Ridgard chats to people about their time in secondary school as well as their transition into the next phase in their lives whether it be college or the workforce.

Dave Cronin is a voice connected to Beat for almost a decade.

After making the decision to leave his college course in UCC, he set his eyes on a career in the media industry and hasn’t looked back.

The former Takeover presenter chatted to the current host Debbie Ridgard about his life after the LEaving Cert.