The transition from secondary school to third level can be a daunting thought for many as secondary school students prepare to make the move to the next chapter of their lives.

Each week on The Takeover, Debbie Ridgard chats to people about their time in secondary school as well as their transition into the next phase in their lives whether it be college or the workforce.

Robbie Byrne, Digital Producer and Press Officer at Beat sat down with Debbie (socially distancing of course) and spoke about his time in school.

Diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease, he has to spend much of 5th year studying at home instead of the classroom.